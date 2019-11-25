CLIFTON PARK — Calling New York’s upcoming bail reforms a “criminal Bill of Rights,” Republican state Sen. James Tedisco proposed a law Monday with Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara that would enable judges to jail defendants whom they believe pose a danger to the community.
Under existing law, state judges can hold defendants without bail or set bail at a high amount for them if they believe the person poses a flight risk. Unlike judges in federal court, they cannot weigh the defendant’s potential danger to the community as a factor.
And under criminal justice reforms taking effect on Jan. 1, judges will not be able to jail defendants or set bail of any kind outside of most violent crimes such as murder, rape, first-degree robbery and felony assault.
That would change under a bill sponsored by Tedisco in the Senate and Santabarbara in the Assembly. The bill does not call for unbridled judicial discretion, it allows judges to assess the defendant’s risk based on their criminal record or behavior that breaks the public trust.
“One of the hallmarks of our judiciary is discretion,” Tedisco, R-Glenville, told reporters at a news conference in his Plank Road office. He was joined by Santabarbara, a Rotterdam Democrat who belongs to the Assembly majority.
“I think there’s a call for some changes to this bill,” said Santabarbara, who highlighted crimes such as stalking that, under the law, cannot lead to a defendant to be held without bail.
Tedisco said they hoped to convince Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed the reforms into law and vehemently supports them, to “back off” and agree to the changes.
“We’re trying to harness the bully pulpit,” Tedisco said. “We can’t force him to do this.”
He noted that the governor backed off a plan to force drivers with decade-old license plates to buy new ones for $25.
Reforms passed in the state budget eliminates cash bail except for most violent crimes and some sex offenses. Prosecutors and police officials have vocally opposed the reforms because judges can no longer set bail for defendants charged with dozens of crimes, including second-degree (residential) burglary, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree robbery, first-degree stalking, directing a laser at an aircraft, selling a gun to a minor, jury tampering and making a terroristic threat, among many others.
Instead, defendants receive desk appearance tickets from police.
A sign next to the lawmakers stated: “Stop the Criminal Bill of Rights.” It mentioned changes to the court system’s discovery process also set to begin Jan. 1.
Tedisco and Santabarbara both said they voted against the bill in the budget.
Jamaica Miles, an activist from Schenectady who supports the reforms, attended the news conference and expressed concern about the lawmakers’ plans. She said under the existing system, defendants stay locked up in jails, losing their jobs and homes because of accusations. She the lawmakers, despite claims to the contrary, were engaging in “fear-mongering.”
The governor’s office has vehemently supported the bail reforms passed earlier this year. Efforts to reach a spokesman for the governor have not yet been successful.