OLEAN — In its nearly 50 years of existence, the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization has never had a presence in the Olean area. That is until now.
Ashley Griffin, community relations coordinator of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier, said the organization recently set up an office in the Olean community and is now seeking volunteers to work with youngsters.
The organization’s mission is to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”
Griffin said the organization expanded from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie to include Niagara and the Southern Tier. She said the Southern Tier designation will focus on volunteers and children served in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. She said the program is being started in the Olean area as the organization learned there is a need for mentoring of youth in the area.
The two closest affiliates in the area can be found in the communities of Bradford and Erie in Pennsylvania.
“We do have an office in Olean … and we just hired a case manager who is basically back support for our matches,” she explained. “So when we find a Little and a Big (child and adult volunteer) and put them together (the case manager) will be the person to help guide them together and make sure their relationship is running smoothly.”
Griffin said individuals who volunteer to work with youth in the program are thoroughly vetted and screened with background checks before they serve with the organization.
“Say we have 10 volunteers who raise their hands who want to become a volunteer, usually about two to three of those people actually make it through the entire process to become a Big” or volunteer, she noted.
She said referrals of youngsters for the program will likely be made by local organizations such as school districts, YMCAs and criminal justice programs.
“But right now, our main goal is getting volunteers,” Griffin continued. “We do actually have children enrolled (in the program), now it’s a matter of getting volunteers.”
For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit the website biggertogether.org which provides contact information and forms to sign up for the program.
