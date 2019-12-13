ALLEGANY — One would have thought the smiling gift-givers were the ones receiving presents during Thursday’s drop-off of packages for the annual Gift Tree program at the Robert H. Livingston Community Center at the Allegany Volunteer Fire Department.
This year’s annual program, sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Olean Times Herald, provided holiday presents from community members, businesses, churches and organizations to 106 needy families and individuals.
Megan Taylor, executive director for Interfaith Caregivers and coordinator for Gift Tree, said the program is once again successful as the community adopted all of the families on lists that had been published in the Times Herald.
“This day (for drop-offs) has worked out well,” Taylor said during a pause in the drop-offs at the noon hour. “And again, the space provided by the Allegany Fire Department has been so helpful. It’s beautifully set up, professional and organized.”
Taylor said board members and longtime volunteers were on-hand to help with the drop-offs of gifts.
“Today we’ll have different groups of volunteers trickling in to help me,” she added. “I have different people scheduled to help at different times. We have fun, it’s a cheery time of year and we are having fun helping others.”
One longtime volunteer, Amelia Tallman, not only helped sort gifts set up on tables, but also played Christmas music on her Dynavox equipment for all to hear.
Taylor said another group of volunteers will be available to help case workers with the pick-up of gifts for families today at the Center.
Taylor noted the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and Carroll and Dolores Anstaett fund provided help to Gift Tree families again this year. The funds were used to purchase Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificates that will be provided to a number of the Gift Tree families.
Those who dropped off large numbers of gifts included Chad Elser of Allegany. Elser said his wife, Kathy, and daughter, Raheal, shop all year for their Gift Tree family. Elser said his wife had adopted a family of three and tried to make sure they provided all the presents requested.
“She’s been doing this for years and years,” Elser said of his wife’s participation in Gift Tree.
He said his wife and daughter always shop for the program and he always delivers the presents. When asked why they help the program, Elser said his wife “is a good person.
“And we’re blessed,” he added with a smile.
Another resident, Gina Russell of Olean, said this is the third year for her to help the program.
“I look forward to it,” Russell said, noting she and her friend contact Gift Tree organizers at the same time every year.
“She gets a family, and I do, too,” Russell said of her friend. “I moved back to Olean four years ago … and I really do enjoy Gift Tree.”
Cutco Corp. manager Larry Penman pulled up to the Center with a pick-up load of gifts from the management staff at the company.
“All of the managers (at Cutco) used to buy each other stuff for Christmas,” Bush recalled. “Now, we’ve decided that everybody should pitch in $25 and go and buy” for Gift Tree.
He said the company’s employees also chipped in and purchased gifts, with the company matching the funds to buy for the Toys for Tots program which provides presents for needy children in the community. In addition to this, the events team from Cutco also brought in another load of gifts for a large family. After dropping off the gifts, the employees went to lunch, which has become a tradition.
Volunteer Jason Wells, who also is an Interfaith Caregivers board member, said he likes to help with the gift drop-offs because he enjoys helping others.
“I’m trying to help the less fortunate,” he added. “And this is always fun” at the pick-up center.
