ALLEGANY — A romance between a high school jock named Troy Bolton and a nerdy beauty named Gabriella Montez will hit the stage this weekend when Olean Community Theatre performs “High School Musical” at the Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School theater.
The event, directed by Tim Hollamby and produced by Kait Harvey, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. The show, based on a Disney channel original movie, has a cast comprised of teens and young adults from local communities in New York state and Pennsylvania.
“It’s a young cast, (with actors) in high school and college,” Harvey commented. “Even the adults in the production are relatively young — but they’re the best of the best.”
Harvey said she and Hollamby began thinking about staging the production last year.
“This was like our growing up (by producing) a Disney channel show,” Harvey remarked.
Hollamby said after the OCT board approved the show, which he describes as a modern day “Grease,” he began assembling his team and Harvey was the first person he called.
“This is my first time directing a major musical on my own,” Hollamby added. “So it was a huge undertaking, but it’s been such an amazing experience … I had Bill Steffen (longtime director) as my mentor.”
Hollamby and Harvey said all of the actors are seasoned performers from their campuses and community theater groups, which made their work easier.
“We really have assembled the cream of the crop to come and do this,” Harvey continued.
Both said they hope the community will attend the show as OCT wants to continue providing quality performances, as well as bolster its funds for its future move into its new home at the Temple B’Nai Israel building in Olean.
“We rent our spaces (for shows) so there are a lot of extra affiliated costs,” Harvey explained. “Ultimately (the new building) will make it that much easier to have more shows.”
Commenting on the show was lead cast member Andrew Truman of Bradford, Pa., who plays Troy Bolton.
“I think it’s almost a classic for our generation because we grew up watching these (Disney) movies,” Truman said. “I think everybody involved has a pretty good idea of what’s going on before they went into it. We’re a pretty wide group of kids and yet we all come together.”
Truman said that it is his first performance with OCT under the direction of Hollamby, who is also making his debut as a director.
“I think it’s kind of funny, because we both have something to prove with this production,” he added.
Another lead performer, Olivia Obergfell of Allegany, who portrays Sharpay Evans, said she believes the production is “incredible.
“It’s such an honor to be a part of it,” Obergfell said. “Especially with having such a young cast, I think it’s really impressive what we have put together. Tim (Hollamby) has an amazing vision for the show and I think that really comes through with the production.”
On a final note, Hollamby said there will be an interesting intermission that the audience should enjoy. The lobby will be set up like a high school cafeteria.
“We’re going to have tater tots and the “Cupcakes” bakery of Ellicottville will sell some of their delicious desserts,” Hollamby said.
Admission at the door is $14 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens.