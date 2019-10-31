OLEAN — While Halloween conjures up images of scary spirits at some of the older homes and businesses in the area, staff at the historic Fannie E. Bartlett House in Olean say spirits that may exist in the home are benevolent.
Gail Feuchter, events and decorating coordinator at the 302 Laurens St. home, has volunteered at the home for 20 years and during that time has heard of, or experienced, some unusual incidents at the property.
Feuchter, who is retired from the Cattaraugus County Department of Human Services, spoke of one unexplained incident that happened to her and other staff who were decorating the home.
“There was one time when there were a couple of us decorating here and we thought we heard a music box playing” in another room, she recalled. “And then it shut off.”
Feuchter noted that during the annual Fall Psychic Fair this past weekend at the Bartlett House, which was well-attended, psychics also reported detection of benevolent spirits in the 138-year-old Victorian home. The property had been occupied for a number of years by Frank and Fannie Bartlett and their daughter, Nancy, after they purchased it in 1891. The home, and Olean Point Museum, are owned by the city of Olean and managed by city historian, Dave Deckman.
“We had six different psychics and they say there is a lot of energy here and it’s all positive,” Feuchter continued. “One of the psychics (at the May psychic fair) said that she had heard Nancy tap dancing on the floor in the bathroom.”
In addition, another psychic who visited the home said he had seen Nancy walking in the house during an event for the public.
“He said Nancy was walking around through the people and nodding her head,” Feuchter recounted. “(The psychics) have all said the Bartletts are really happy with the events we have here and they like people in the house.They also love the decorations.”
While no tours are planned for Halloween, Feuchter said staff at the Bartlett House are gearing up for the holiday season with several activities scheduled.
Holiday events at the Bartlett House begin Nov. 29 when a Victorian Christmas Open House is held from 6 to 9 p.m. for the public and will include tours of the decorated home and refreshments.
That will be followed by the Santa Claus Comes to Town event from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 14. During the activity, the Olean Choir, comprised of local youth musicians, will sing at 12:30 p.m. followed by the 1 p.m. arrival of Santa who will visit with children. At 1:30 p.m., the Dance Arts tap dancers will present their holiday performance followed by the Nutcracker Suite Ballet.
The house and museum are open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the year. Beginning Dec. 1, the facility will extend its schedule by including holiday hours from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday. For more information, call the Bartlett House at 376-5642.
