LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley community is gearing up for a fundraiser to benefit the Memorial Library of Little Valley and the Little Valley Fire Department on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Little Valley Park Pool on First Street, but a few additions and changes have been made.
Organizer Todd Fuller said the event will still include quilt and 50/50 raffles to help raise funds for the renovation of both facilities that were badly damaged in a flash flood on July 6.
Fuller said the village has agreed to keep the pool open for an extra day, which is the day of the event, so people should bring lawn chairs, blankets and towels.
Attendees can plan on a relaxing day of music and games like horseshoes, volleyball, basketball and corn hole, Fuller said, as well as a treasure hunt in a sandpile. Beginning at noon, Sally Marsh will start singing her tunes at a hootenanny.
A new activity has been added to the fundraising event. Fuller said Ellicottville Brewing Company (EBC) is going to open up the Little Valley brewery to do tours of the facility at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. He said the tours will be $5 and if somebody wants to buy a promotional glass of beer for $5, they can keep the glass at the end of the tour.
“EBC has graciously donated a pallet of water, which is almost 2,000 bottles of water,” he said. “They’ve also done a promo poster for the event, so they are really reaching out to do this.”
The Grace Bible Baptist Church will be hosting an ice cream social.
According to Fuller, Cross Patch Ranch is donating their time to do horse-drawn wagon rides up the trail if it’s cleared in time. If not, they’ll do it on the road all afternoon. He said the route will be between the pool and the brewery and, hopefully, they will turn around behind the fairgrounds so it’ll be a nice ride. The ride is free but donations will be gratefully accepted.
Changes include hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages at the fire department, instead of a chicken barbecue at the VFW. Fuller said the firemen are planning to do some demonstrations by the EMS Squad, including the Jaws of Life, so people can see some of the equipment.
“What we are trying to do is basically get everybody out doing social networking like we did when we were younger,” he said. “We’re just trying to get everybody out to kick back and relax before it all turns to fall.”
Quilt raffle tickets are 3 for $5. They may be purchased at the library at 110 Rock City St., and will also be available at the pool on the day of the fundraiser.
On behalf of the planning committee, Fuller would like to thank the village and employees who have been fantastic, as well as the Ellicottville businesses that have provided media, products and encouragement. They would especially like to thank the Ellicottville Brewing Company for opening the Little Valley brewery for tours and a look at the new pub, as well as sampling hours during the tours and picnic.
For more information, call Fuller at 938-9084 or the library at 938-6301. Visit online at littlevalleylibrary.org.
