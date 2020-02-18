BELVIDERE — The long-awaited water line to the Crossroads site will be up and running by the end of the month, economic development officials hope.
Craig Clark, executive director of the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency, told the Times Herald that the last of the pipe is in the ground from Friendship to Belvidere after more than a decade of planning.
It “should be operational by end of February and probably earlier,” Clark said. “We have a temporary easement that allowed the rest of the waterline to be installed, so the line is now complete.”
The system now needs to be tested and given the OK from health authorities.
First proposed in the mid-2000s to get water to a water park destination in Belvidere, original efforts to create a water district to handle the line were thwarted by the Office of the State Comptroller as financially unfeasible.
In 2012, the Allegany County Board of Legislators bonded $3.5 million for the line, and more recently a public benefit corporation was established to manage the system. Those funds were enough to build the line and purchase all of the surrounding property at the truck stop site at the corner of Route 19 and County Route 20, near the interchange with Interstate 86.
Primary construction was completed in 2019, but right-of-way issues for a small stretch stalled the final work.
Crews are continuing to build the first major development at the end of the water line.
In August, the IDA announced that Quicklee’s, founded in 1995 in Avon, would build its 20th location on the site. A fast food-type restaurant is also to be included in the development. In December, developers worked with local fire departments to burn down the former All American Plaza truck stop and restaurant as a training exercise. Work on the site began shortly thereafter.
The foundation is in the ground and exterior walls and rafters have been put up by crews so far.
“Much site work with pumps and paving depend on spring weather,” he said, with an expected completion date of the fall still on target.
Work planning a hotel and conference center is moving forward, Clark said, but added that it is “premature to call this a project at this point,” as final contracts have not been signed with the prospective developers yet. In addition, a full review by appropriate town and county planning officials and other efforts need to be completed before moving ahead.
Clark added that if all goes well, the hotel construction could begin in 2021.
Since at least 2012, officials with the IDA had attempted to attract developers to the site. Efforts were focused on finding a single developer to handle both the truck stop and hotel, but despite several attempts, no developer was able to take on both projects. In 2019, the IDA began seeking separate developers for each part of the project.