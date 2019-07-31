BELMONT — A congregation of visitors met at the Belvidere Cornerstone’s open house event Sunday to admire the former Episcopal church due to become a community gathering space.
Christ Episcopal Church was a historic one-story, board-and-batten church located on the corner of Route 19 and County Road 20. Built with a Gothic Revival-style frame in 1860, the building’s original two-toned, slate, gabled roof portrays a large cross, which still looks over an adjacent cemetery.
For many years, the church held weekly services until it was designated as “Chapel at Ease” to be opened once or twice a year, and was ultimately deconsecrated in July 2018. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
“My brothers and I were around it for years and years growing up. We always drove by this church,” said Cindy Colley, a Scio teacher who was glad to have an opportunity to take pictures of the interior of the church to share with family.
Likely the result of an adamant advertising campaign on the part of the building’s new owners, Mary Warner and Susan Doran, roughly 200 visitors browsed the grounds and toured the newly renamed Belvidere Cornerstone during the open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We sent postcards out to some people we knew would be interested in seeing it, advertised in local newspapers and made sure to get out lots of press releases,” said Warner, a lifelong resident of Angelica and part-owner of the Belvidere Cornerstone. “I think people really want to see this building and see what’s going on. It’s a great space.”
Warner owns the Angelica Ink Letterpress print shop and has taught several workshops at local schools and venues such as the Chautauqua Institution. She hopes to add the Belvidere Cornerstone to this list and seeks to support other local artists by providing an open location for public events and classes.
“Unfortunately, we aren’t to that point, yet,” said Warner, who has worked with other volunteers to clean and prepare the building for future projects. “This initial open house is to get people to see the space, what we’re doing and where we’re heading with it. And the ultimate plan is that it becomes a space for community events, music venues, weddings and anything like that. We’d also like to have a small gift shop and a historical museum. There’s a lot of different things we could do to make it a multi-use space.”
Visitors enjoyed light refreshments and music of a “mellower variety” performed by Mike Lorow and Gary Barteau as “Retrofit,” and were encouraged to view artifacts from Christ Episcopal Church including a well-used 1940 hymnal, original European-style hardwood choir chairs, a baptismal font donated in 1860 by Angelica Warren and intact stained glass windows. Displays with historical documents and a floor plan with kitchen and restroom additions mapped out could also be viewed.
During the open house, local artist Lisa Robinson displayed a gallery of her paintings, many of which depict historic buildings in Cuba, Angelica and Belmont, including a 2004 painting of the Episcopal Church itself, which was on display inside the building. A small print of the painting was donated to be given to a visitor by lottery.
Robinson, who grew up in Cuba and lives in Rochester, is interested in using the space to display art and teach workshops. She has already taught four-week classes on painting with watercolors at the Cuba and Geneseo libraries, and aspires to add the Belvidere Cornerstone to that list.
Another local artist, Steve Guman, displayed his train sculpture made entirely from Popsicle sticks, which was brought to recall the railroad depot that once stood in Belvidere. In 2009, Guman made the Guinness Book of World Records for this 390,000-piece, 8-foot tall medieval castle.
“That’s what we like to do here — support local artists,” said co-owner Doran, an artist in residence at Angelica Ink who recently retired as the district coordinator and program director of Odyssey of the Mind at Pittsford School District.
Already, the community has advocated for amenities such as adding beekeeper classes and quilt-making facilities, ideas that Doran will consider as projects continue and the building becomes open to the public.
“I think we had a pretty good crowd here today,” said Doran. “We’ve had a lot of people telling us that they saw this or they remember that, and it’s great to be able to facilitate that.”
More information on the Belvidere Cornerstone and their future projects can be found at www.BelvidereCornerstone.com.