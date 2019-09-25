BRADFORD, Pa. — A black bear went to school last week — breaking into Floyd C. Fretz Middle School and walking around Thursday night.
The unexpected visitor stopped in at 8:54 p.m., forcing its way into the building and taking a look around before returning to the outdoors.
Only the custodians were there at that time of night, said Bradford Superintendent Katharine Pude.
“The bear charged the door at full speed and managed to hit the window frame with enough force to pop out the frame and window,” Pude said.
As for why the bear wanted in the school, she explained it is assumed it saw its reflection in the window.
“The bear is seen on video walking through the hallway and looking in doors, when it suddenly appears to see its reflection again in the office windows, does an abrupt turn and runs right back out the way he came in,” Pude said.
All in all, the adventure ended with relatively little disruption to the building and no one hurt.
“There was absolutely no (serious) damage done to the building and we haven’t seen him since,” she said. “The window has been reinstalled and checked by a certified glass installer to ensure no human being can attempt the same feat.”
Pude took the break-in with good humor.
“Fretz Middle School is such a great place to learn and grow that even the bears are knocking down the doors to get in,” she said.