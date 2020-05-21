The Allegany State Park beaches at Red House Lake and Quaker Lake are not on the list of state beaches that will be opened Friday for swimming.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will open 16 beaches across the state for swimming on Friday, with lifeguards staffed at normal levels to ensure public safety.
In the Western New York region, only the beaches at Beaver Island in Niagara County and Woodlawn Beach State Park on Lake Erie in Erie County were listed to be open.