Be cool at Eville’s hot Jazz and Blues weekend

ELLICOTTVILLE — The annual Jazz and Blues Weekend returns to Ellicottville this weekend when the village will come alive with the syncopated rhythm of jazz and the sultry melodies of the blues.
The free, three-day event kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday featuring over 15 performances that will take place at various bars and restaurants in the village.
All of the venues are easily accessible and are within an easy walking distance of each other.
This year’s headlining acts are The Cabaret Big Band with Katy Miner on Saturday and Big City Horns on Sunday. Both bands will perform on the Winery of Ellicottville Main Stage from 1-4 p.m. each day.
The Cabaret Big Band with Katy Miner is the music of Buffalo native and composer Harold Arlen. It comes to life in this cabaret featuring Phil Sims and the Cabaret Big Band with vocalist Katy Miner.
“Blues in the Night,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “Over the Rainbow,” “Stormy Weather” and “That Old Black Magic” are just some of the classic songs featured in this cabaret orchestrated specifically for the Premier Cabaret space.
Big City Horns is well-known in the region as a top special events band. They are a nine-piece powerhouse band with outstanding vocals, musicianship and choreography.
The band features two lead vocalists. Ben Baia has been performing professionally for audiences over the past 25 years. While living in Europe, Baia had the opportunity to perform for international audiences. Maria Angelova, originally from Bulgaria, has also performed internationally and was a season 5 finalist on American Idol.
Throughout the weekend event, Madigan’s will host IOT, Tony Derosa, Qphunk, and Rob Z Karaoke.
Balloons Restaurant will welcome Hayden Fogle, Michael Nowak, BD Lenz Trio and Alex Leyva to its stage.
Finnerty’s Taproom will host the Alexander James Band and Rockabilly Steve & the BR 3.
Villaggio will feature Nick Cody and the Creek Road Band and The Haight Street Gamblers.
The Gin Mill will welcome 2 Guys Drinkin’ Blues and Big Sauce Trio.
In the event of rain, there are alternate locations for the bands playing at the Winery of Ellicottville Main Stage on Saturday and Sunday. Signage will be provided at the at the stage to let everyone know where the locations will be.
The presenting sponsor is Team Pritchard from ERA Vacations Properties.
For more information, call the chamber at 699-5046 or email Pump at barb@ellicottvilleny.com.
SCHEDULE
Friday, July 26
- Madigans, 6 p.m.: IOT
- Balloons Restaurant, 7 p.m.: Hayden Fogle
- Finnerty’s Taproom, 7 p.m.: Alexander James Band
- Villaggio, 8:30 p.m.: Nick Cody and the Creek Road Band
- Gin Mill, 9 p.m.: 2 Guys Drinkin’ Blues
- Balloons Restaurant, 10 p.m.: Michael Nowak
Saturday, July 27
- Winery of Ellicottville, 1 p.m.: Cabaret Big Band
- Madigans, 2 p.m.: Tony Derosa
- Finnerty’s Taproom, 3 p.m.: Rockabilly Steve & the BR 3
- Madigans, 6 p.m.: Qphunk
- Balloons Restaurant, 6 p.m.: BD Lenz Trio
- Villa
ggio, 8:30 p.m.: The Haight Street Gamblers
- Gin Mill, 9
- p.m.: Big Sauce Trio
- Madigans, 10 p.m.: Rob Z Karaoke
- Balloons Restaurant, 10 p.m.: Alex Leyva
Sunday, July 28
Winery of Ellicottville, 1 p.m.: Big City Horns