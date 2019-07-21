WELLSVILLE — Patrolling up and down Main Street on a heavy-duty Segway, balloonist Keith Sproul was eager to learn if he’d have a chance to launch Scorch, his specially-made 145 foot tall purple dragon balloon.
A few hours earlier, Wellsville Balloon Rally officials had cancelled the 6 a.m. launch after dark clouds and high winds loomed above.
“It’s all for safety,” said Balloon Rally volunteer Tony Saxton, explaining the decision to cancel Saturday morning’s launch. “When there’s thunderstorms and gusty winds that close it’s not safe to be in the air. It’s like a sailboat in a lake with the sail up and the anchor down. It’s hard to keep it stabilized. A hot air balloon in the air tethered to the ground is also hard to keep stabilized.”
Constantly checking the doppler, Saxton predicted that the 6 p.m. launch was still possible, and encouraged visitors to peruse the roughly 100 vendors on Island Park and at the Main Street Festival, saying, “brave the heat, stay hydrated and enjoy the day.”
Kenny Shumate and Don Helberg traveled from Florida to Wellsville for the 25th year this weekend. They began their friendship and ballooning career 40 years ago as chasers, and eventually coming to own their own balloons including B Happy, a rainbow striped balloon, and Easy Riser, with an American flag design.
Balloonists like Sproul waited patiently for a chance to launch as conditions improved and the sun broke through the clouds. Sproul said he and his team were glad to be at this year’s rally, and looked forward to the Saturday evening and Sunday morning launches.
“It’s better already than we were doing at this time last year,” said Sproul, who noted that poor weather prevented him and his crew from launching Scorch. The 145-foot tall dragon is twice as tall as a standard balloon, and is composed of 700 pounds of fabric.
Friday night’s launch had been cancelled, but the visitors were given a taste of what was to come when a handful of balloons were tethered to the ground and inflated for a glow event after sunset. At the glow launch, Sproul inflated a smaller traditional balloon named Undecided, which he designed and made himself in his North Brunswick (N.J.) home. Undecided’s pattern is marked with upward and downward facing blue and gray arrows.
“As of now I have 18 balloons, and out of those I’ve made 4 of them,” said Sproul, who works in information technology as a unit computing manager at Rutgers University.
Ali Szabo, one of Sproul’s crewmembers, provided some details about the pink-and-lavender monster Scorch, an ambitious project that took a lot of outside engineering and design.
“Overall it flies well,” Szabo said. “But if we’re tethering when it’s windy, it will actually lean back at almost a 45 degree angle because the wind catches the wings and pushes it back.”
Because Scorch is so large, he requires a large landing space and much more crew management than a smaller traditional balloon.
“Safety first,” said Szabo. “What happens is with all that wind, the fabric turns into a giant sail. It causes issues. We’re hoping for low winds and no storms in the area. It’s up to Mother Nature.”
And Mother Nature did cooperate, conditionally.
Brad Thompson, chairman of the Balloon Rally, announced a one-hour postponement Saturday evening, with a handful of balloons launching shortly after 7 p.m. including B Happy and Easy Riser. Among the crowd was Scorch, who was inflated on the ground as a static display for visitors to witness.
Another glow event followed the launch, and fireworks further lit up the sky at 10 p.m.
“The thing about this rally is that it’s a hometown rally,” Sproul said, assessing the event. “Everyone here is really friendly, really nice and they all look forward to coming together to see the balloons every year.”