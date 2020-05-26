LITTLE VALLEY — Last Wednesday was the first day back to work for furloughed Cattaraugus County Public Works Department employees in eight weeks.
A lot of potholes were waiting for patching crews from every highway barn.
Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis said county officials are anticipating a $600,000 cut in Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), but it could easily go as high as $1 million.
New York state officials are working on spending cuts to match the loss of revenue in the coronavirus pandemic. Highway funding is something that can be easily cut across the board.
Every county department head has been told to prepare for different levels of funding cuts depending on how severe the state cuts are.
Normally, the county gets about $2.7 million in CHIPS funding. The county had been in line for an additional $638,000 in PAVE NY funding and $354,000 for extreme winter recovery (potholes).
Right now, the PAVE NY funding and extreme winter recovery are in jeopardy, Ellis said. The state Department of Transportation usually sends those letters by April 1.
“They keep telling us the normal CHIPS aid will be there,” Ellis said. Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed.
Meanwhile, with DPW crews on furlough, they have been unable to get out and finish drainage projects on county roads due for summer paving projects.
“We’re way behind the schedule, said Mark Burr, director of engineering.
A crew is expected to finish drainage projects on Maples Road from Ellicottville to Otto. An additional two miles will be paved this year, but the drainage must be finished first, Burr said.
Another five miles on County Road 89 in South Valley is almost ready for paving. The surface grinding will start Thursday.
A seven-mile project on County Road 21 between Farmersille and Delevan will likely not be completed this year, Burr said. There are about two miles ready for paving. The other five miles will roll over to next year if the contractor can’t get back in September.
Burr told county lawmakers any additional money appropriated for paving this year probably won’t be spent because it is so late in the season after most crews were furloughed for two months.
County lawmakers often use another $2 million a year from surplus for additional paving. Not this year.