SCIO — The Scio Central School Class of 2020 valedictorian is Analiese Babbitt while the salutatorian is Alex Field.
Analiese, daughter of Amy (Mike) Berardi and Bruce (Sarah) Babbitt, has a grade point average of 96.8. She is a member of the National Honor Society, part of the Honors Group; has received academic pins in math, English, foreign language, music, history; and she has received the Merit Award in English.
During her academic career, Analiese has achieved many accomplishments including receiving the Excellence in Education Scholarship from Alfred State, the Key Award from Elmira College, the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester and the Scio Central School ABLE Award twice. For her senior year, Analiese was accepted into the healthcare-related New Visions program of BOCES.
Throughout high school, Analiese has participated in extracurricular activities including choir, band, student council (four years serving as treasurer), president of her class for three years and member and treasurer of the Foreign Language Club for two years. Her musical talents have afforded her to the opportunities of attending SoloFest and being selected for Area All-State (six years) and All-County (seven years). Analiese has also volunteered at the SPCA.
She will attend Alfred State, where she has been accepted into the sonogram technician program.
Alex, son of Cheri Drake and Dennis Field, has a grade point average of 96.5. His academic achievements include receiving the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award; receiving academic pins in math, science, computers, music, foreign language and physical education; and being selected to receive the Scio Central School ABLE Award.
Alex’s extracurricular activities include being a member of the senior band, varsity soccer (four years), junior varsity basketball (two years), varsity basketball (two years), and varsity baseball (three years), being selected as Most Improved Player in his last year. Alex has also been involved within the community as a volunteer for the Scio Central School FLBA Toys for Tots Program, assisting with 5th/6th grade Saturday morning basketball and helping with the Veteran’s Day dinner at the school.
In the fall, Alex plans to attend Alfred University to study computer engineering.