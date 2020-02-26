OLEAN — Dr. Leslie Stone, a partner in Audio Care Hearing Services since 2013, will continue as sole proprietor of the business, now known as Stone Audiology.
Stone, a third-generation owner, takes over following the retirement of her uncle, Tom Caruso. Together, they started Audio Care in 2013, but their family business stretches back much further than that.
“If you go back in the industry, my grandfather Joseph Caruso actually started our family business in the 1960s,” Stone said. “When you sit down and think about it, we always call my grandfather the founder of this family (business). Just to be a part of it is truly amazing.”
Based in Jamestown, Joseph Caruso would travel all around the area to work with people who use hearing aids. Since those early days, audiology and the treatment of hearing loss has undergone significant changes.
After spending two years at Jamestown Community College, Stone transferred to Fredonia State University. Graduating with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, she proceeded to complete her doctor of audiology degree from Salus University in Elkins Park, Pa., in 2009.
Early on, Stone was not entirely sure if the family business was going to be the right path for her.
Working with her uncle as early as 2002, she quickly realized how rewarding it can be to watch patients regain their hearing abilities.
“My uncle had spoken to me about it,” Stone said. “I wasn’t too keen on the idea at first, but as I looked into the industry and saw how much peoples lives were changed by being able to hear again, it really pushed me in this direction.
“On a daily basis, I test and dispense hearing aids,” she continued. “There have been people who have sat in my chair and cried. The relationships I build with the patients have really improved my quality of life as well.”
Stone Audiology has offices at 237 Delaware Ave., Olean, as well as in Chaffee, Jamestown and Belmont.
Thus far, the change has really been in name only.
“It’s actually been pretty seamless,” Stone said. “Just following the day-to-day activities of what we have always done.”
With three generations already in the family business, there is also a chance for a fourth.
Stone’s daughter is also considering the audiology business, but has no set plans as of yet.
For more information, the Olean office can be reached at 806-1050.