BOLIVAR — A Grand Island man was killed in what appeared to be a hunting-related all-terrain vehicle accident on the opening day of regular big game season.
Amity-based state police reported Monday that they were called out at 3:25 p.m. Saturday to a site on County Road 33. A passerby on the trail driving a UTV reported that he found a man unresponsive under an overturned ATV.
EMS attempted life saving measures on scene, but were unsuccessful.
Troopers identified the victim as Daniel G. Berg, 67, of Grand Island, who was believed to be hunting on the property.