GOWANDA — Assemblyman Joseph Giglio on Wednesday announced his bid for re-election as the representative of the 148th Assembly District.
“Thank you all for your continued trust and faith in me,” Giglio said in a press release. “There is still work to do so that my district has a strong voice in the Assembly.
“With your support we can keep our forward momentum in these uncertain economic and political times. Western New York’s specific needs and values deserve focused representation. I have fought, and will continue to fight, for the people of the 148th Assembly District.”
He was first elected to the Assembly in a special election in 2005, defeating Democrat Carmen Vecchiarella, a Cattaraugus County legislator and former Salamanca mayor. The election was held to replace Catharine Young, who had won a special election earlier that year to replace the late Sen. Patricia McGee of Franklinville.
In his nine elections, he has been challenged by five Democrats, but was successful in fending off each challenge. He has run unopposed three times for new two-year terms.
No other candidates have publicly announced a candidacy for the seat as of Wednesday.
The district includes all of Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, as well as the towns of Greenwood, Jasper, Troupsburg and West Union in Steuben County.
Giglio sits on the committees on Economic Development, Job Creation, Commerce and Industry; Rules; Codes; Ethics and Guidance; and Corrections.
In the release, Giglio noted his leadership role in the Assembly Republican Conference’s efforts to repeal or modify recent bail reform legislation.
“So-called ‘bail reform’ has damaged not just the public safety of New Yorkers in general, but individual victims and their families. Bail reform continues to put our citizens’ lives in danger, and I am determined to repeal this law to avoid future tragedies.”
Giglio’s work background prior to elected office was in criminal justice. He was operations director for the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator for the state Attorney General’s Office.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)