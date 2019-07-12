OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council will celebrate the opening of its new location at 110 W. State St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. July 19.
The ceremony will be followed by the opening reception for the 2019 Members Exhibition which will continue until 8 p.m. for visitors. The event is free and open to the public.
“We’re excited to start off activities in our new space with a ribbon-cutting and Members Exhibition opening reception,” said Tina Hastings, executive director of the nonprofit agency. “We thought that an exhibition showcasing work created by members was a perfect inaugural exhibition because members are so important to any arts organization’s success and we want our members to know that we value their support.”
This year’s exhibition includes work from 28 members and showcases the artistic talent and diversity of the region.
All arts council members were invited to be part of the exhibition, and may submit one work to be included. The biennial exhibition is a benefit of membership, therefore there was no fee to enter. This year’s submissions include a variety of mediums such as needle-felting, beadwork, painting, photography, pottery and sculpture.
Hastings said the Arts Council hopes artists, friends, family, and the public will join the organization for the evening. She said visitors will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages along with live music by The Hick Ups. Guests may also vote for three viewers choice awards, with the winners announced at 7:45 pm.
The exhibition continues until Aug. 23. For more information on the agency or event, visit www.myartscouncil.net.