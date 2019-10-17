WELLSVILLE — Two of the signature fall events in the area occur this weekend in Allegany County: the 32nd annual Allegany County Artisans Tour and the 27th annual RidgeWalk & Run.
A total of 32 artisans will show their work at 26 locations across the county, giving the public the chance to be introduced to a myriad of different artisans working in a variety of mediums. Most sites will offer refreshments and free raffles for art work.
Several artisans will preview their wares in select studios on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Both an interactive Google map and a printable (color is best) map can be found at alleganyartisans.com for downloading before the tour, but there’s a new option in 2019. A booklet is available by contacting the Allegany Artisans at AlleganyArtisans@gmail.com or going to any Allegany Artisan studio. Some studios have regular hours and others will meet you by appointment or at shows.
This year the Allegany Artisans are developing a scholarship fund that was gifted them by the family of Jaunita Barrone-Detrich. Donations to the fund, which will provide an annual scholarship to an Allegany County art student, are greatly appreciated.
For more information, visit alleganyartisans.com and to see images of some of the artisan’s work that are featured on the tour, visit facebook.com/alleganyartisans.
The next opportunity to support the Allegany Artisans will be the “Together with Friends” Art and Craft Sale taking place on June 13 with expanded hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of Alfred University.
RIDGEWALK & RUN
The RidgeWalk and Run is a perennial favorite of local residents, typically attracting over a thousand people to the highest ridge in Western New York.
This year, the 27th annual the event will take place Sunday when participants will gather at Wellsville Central School, 126 W. State St. for the 9 a.m. start.
The event, which benefits the Jones Memorial Hospital Wellness Program, offers participants several options, from competitive running to leisurely strolls. The RidgeWalk and Run offers competitive un-paved trail runs of 25K, 10K, and 5K as well as a choice of casually walking 15, 9, 6 and 2 miles. There’s even an Active Older Adults event, special for those 55 and older who want to participate but are limited in their mobility.
Since 2017 when they rededicated the event, the RidgeWalk runs are all USATF Niagara sanctioned. The RidgeWalk 25k is part of the USATF Niagara Association Open; USATF Niagara Masters Trail Championship; and the Eastern Grip Series.
RidgeWalk begins with a pre-event dinner Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Grill, located in the Wellsville Country Club. It will include a pasta buffet, Caesar salad and desert for $25 per person. More information can be found at ridgewalk.com.
Online registration, at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Wellsville/RidgeWalkRun, will continue until the morning of the RidgeWalk and Run. Special age pricing is available in all categories and differs by category, and the entry fee includes a free meal at the end of the event. Additional spectator meal tickets will be available for $5. Last-minute participants can register from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. at the school.