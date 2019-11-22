OLEAN — Police reported four arrests in a string of burglaries on some of the city’s largest gathering places.
On Thursday evening, the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Olean Police Department reported arrests in connection to two burglaries at the William O. Smith Recreation Center in April and July, as well as the Saturday evening burglary at the Olean Center Mall.
For the burglary April 28 at the rec center, police charged a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy with burglary and other charges. For a second burglary, Blovsky reported that Zakary McMillen, 19, of Olean, and the 17-year-old boy were charged.
Both McMillen and the 17-year-old were also charged for burglary and other charges in connection with the mall burglary, causing several thousands of dollars in damage to vending equipment as well as the theft of cash and coins.
McMillen is awaiting arraignment, while the juveniles’ cases have been turned over to Family Court.
Connecting the break-ins was a case of pattern recognition, officials said.
“The Rec Center burglaries, we had an idea who was responsible,” said Capt. Robert Blovsky. “The Olean Center Mall burglary was very similar.”
On April 28, burglars broke into the Rec Center, trashing several vending machines and attempting to take money from the ATM. Police believe the suspects gained access to the city-owned facility by climbing onto the roof, smashing a skylight and dropping down approximately 16 feet to the floor. A burglary July 8 saw a similar form of entry, but that time more damage was done and the ATM was ransacked.
The burglary at the mall, through a forced-open door and again targeting vending machines, rang up thousands of dollars in damage in addition to the thefts. Tools were used in both cases, including a drill at the Rec Center and a pickax and sledgehammer at the mall.
Blovsky said that a search warrant was executed at the residence of one of the suspects. Part of the evidence recovered, which led to a confession, was a pot of evidential gold.
“We did recover a big bucket of coins — I feel bad for whoever ends up having to count it,” Blovsky said. “Eventually, that person confessed and we went on to the next one and the next one, and they confessed.”