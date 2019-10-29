OLEAN — Communities across the region will host trick-or-treating hours on Thursday to observe Halloween.
Community times and special events being hosted include:
New York
- City of Olean, 6-8 p.m.; Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Olean Public Library
- Town of Olean, 6-8 p.m.
- Village of Allegany, 6-8 p.m.; Halloween Party, 6-8:30 p.m., Allegany Fire Hall
- Village of Portville, 6-8 p.m.
- City of Salamanca, 6-8 p.m.
- Village of Ellicottville, 5-8 p.m.; Kids’ Halloween Party, 6-8 p.m., Rotary Auditorium at Town Center
- Limestone, 6 p.m., includes a trunk or treat activity in front of the Town of Carrollton Complex and ends at the Limestone Volunteer Community Center for a children’s party.
- Village of Cuba, 6-8 p.m.
- Friendship, 5-7 p.m.
- Village of Richburg, 6-8 p.m.
- Village of Bolivar, 6-8 p.m.
- Village of Wellsville, 6-8 p.m.
- Hinsdale, 6-8 p.m.; Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m. Hinsdale Fire Department
- Village of Franklinville, 6-8 p.m.
Pennsylvania
- Port Allegany, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Stop by the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in costume for a treat.
- Bradford City, 6-7:30 p.m.; Trunk or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church.
- Bradford Township, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Foster Township, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Lafayette Township, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Otto Township Park, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Smethport, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Norwich Township, 6-7:30 p.m.