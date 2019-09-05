Wednesday’s first day of classes at several campuses in the area came off without any major problems, reported superintendents with the Olean City School District, Allegany-Limestone Central School District and Hinsdale Central School District.
Superintendent Rick Moore of Olean City School District said opening day for classes “was great” for students and staff at East View and Washington West elementary schools as well as at Olean Intermediate Middle School and Olean High School.
Moore said East View Elementary, built in the 1970s, has been renovated over the past couple of years and was well-received by returning students and parents.
“We also did some neat stuff at the high school,” he said. “We met with the seniors in the morning and took them over to Good Times (recreation facility.) We let them take the whole morning to get back together again and do some activities. But mostly we let them have fun, they bowled and ate and did putt-putt.”
Moore said when the students returned to school, they took class pictures and were assigned computer laptops.
“It was a busy housekeeping day, and a good way to let kids get back and see their friends,” he said. “We’ve been doing it for years, you learn from your mistakes.”
He said students’ return to middle school, which has a new parking lot, also went well.
“We’ve done a lot of upgrades,” he added. “And at no cost to the taxpayer, we’re going to do innovative stuff” in the near future.
Students at Washington West Elementary were greeted by Principal Lauren Stuff, dressed in an inflatable suit that made it appear she was riding a giraffe.
“We have a jungle theme this year,” Stuff said. “‘We’re Wild about Washington West,’ so, anything wild, we’re all about it.”
James Vanbrunt of Olean was dropping off his children, second-grader Debralynn and first-grader Vinnie. While his children said they were excited to get back to school, Vanbrunt said he and other parents are also glad that school is back in session.
“I was posting a picture on Facebook of the first day of school, with the shot of ‘Braveheart’ crying ‘Freedom!’” he said with a laugh, referring to the 1998 Mel Gibson movie.
At Allegany-Limestone, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said opening day was smooth.
“Getting ready for opening day actually starts the day after graduation,” Giannicchi explained. “The team of cleaners and groundskeepers start getting the campuses ready and they shine the first day.”
In addition, he said the administration, counselors and office staff got all the schedules and details ready prior to the start of school.
“Teachers are here most of the summer training and getting ready for the school year,” he continued. “The success of opening day is really the culmination of all of these people getting everything ready to make sure our kids have the best experience.”
Giannicchi said the only glitch noticed earlier in the day was a 10- or 12-minute delay with buses, which is something of a record for the district.
“Usually, it’s something like 20 to 25 minutes or so” with bus delays, he commented. “At the middle school/high school, we had a faulty switch set off a fire alarm. But we have a good, veteran staff, so everyone handled that well with the first day of school.”
He noted the alarm was picked up by the Allegany Fire Department, which responded with a couple of trucks.
“(The staff) was so good with this that there was no panic and everybody went with it,” he remarked. “It was very impressive and it went well.”
He said the elementary school’s new security system at the main entrance also worked well and received positive remarks from the community. A new security entrance at the middle/high school will be constructed next summer as part of the $16.1 million capital project.
At Hinsdale Central, Superintendent Lawrence Ljungberg said the school district, which has pre-kindergarten through high school students enrolled at one campus, also had a successful opening.
“We had a very good first day and we planned with the parents for a revised procedure for pick-up,” Ljungberg stated. “Everything went well — the kids came in and there were no criers. It was just overall a really fantastic start to the school year.”
He admitted that while busing went well, there was a little bit of confusion on who was scheduled to ride on particular routes.
“That’s normal and we got that straightened out with a walkie talkie system” which is new, he added. “We had to have one bus return (through walkie talkie communication) and the parents came to take their kid home.”
Ljungberg said the district had an open house Tuesday evening, which was attended by over 200 people who wanted to see capital project renovations at the school, which is budgeted for just under $5 million.
“People were very excited,” he said of renovations that include a new main entrance with a security system that comprises double doors that lead into a locked vestibule. Once in that area, visitors identify themselves to staff who are behind bullet-resistant glass. From there, visitors are buzzed in through a second set of doors to sign in at the office. Ljungberg said high-security doors were installed throughout the building and are connected to a lock-down system. Enhanced cameras have also been installed throughout the campus.
And finally, the faculty sat in on an annual refresher course Tuesday presented by personnel with the Allegany-Cattaraugus Emergency Services and the New York State Police.
