With cancellation of sports events and the limiting of gatherings ordered in New York state because of the COVID-19 virus, public school officials are watching fast-moving developments closely to see how they might be affected.
Scott Payne, district superintendent of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, has been coordinating efforts for area school districts in regard to coronavirus measures and restrictions. He said his department is receiving directives from the Cattaraugus County and Allegany County health departments and the New York State Education Department.
“The messages are pretty clear to minimize large group gatherings; prevention is the key,” Payne said. “All of those kinds of social distancing things are helpful. Anything we can do to prevent and be preventative are helpful things for us.”
Payne said other messages from the health departments are to minimize groups coming in to the schools from the outside, especially from outside regions.
“Those are the things we really try to minimize” such as adults mixing in with kids,” he added. “So what we’ve been struggling with are plays, concerts, athletic events and so on. The health department is advising us not to hold those things.”
Payne said the schools are acting collectively because “we really don’t want to have groups of superintendents or individual superintendents making decisions, we really want to act in concert.”
On a positive note, Scott said there are no active cases of coronavirus in Western New York that officials are aware of at present.
“But it seems to be a matter of time (before the virus may occur in the area) we just don’t know,” he continued. “That’s why the preventative measures we can engage now, as advised by our health department, will pay off for everyone down the road, that’s the hope.”
He said many of the school districts in the area are expected to participate in a conference call today with the health department to ask questions and receive advice on a variety of topics related to coronavirus.
New York state winter sports’ tournaments were postponed Thursday, meaning Olean High’s trip to the Far West Regional for boys’ basketball on Saturday is canceled.
Olean City School District Superintendent Rick Moore could not be reached Thursday for comment.
Tony Giannicchi, superintendent of Allegany-Limestone Central School District, said the district will follow the lead of the health department and BOCES when making decisions.
“The school districts will try to make a unified decision with guidance provided by the health department and Scott Payne,” he stated.
Giannicchi said the school district, as with others in the area, are fortunate that most of the indoor sports for the year have ended. Remaining for the spring are track and baseball, and it is uncertain at this point what directives will be issued for the outdoor competitions and its fans. Collegiate sports leagues in the Northeast have already canceled competition in spring sports.
At Portville Central School District, Superintendent Tom Simon said that after consulting with neighboring school districts and receiving recommendations from the health department, the district has decided to cancel large gatherings, at least for the weekend.
“The governor just came out (with a statement) and banned gatherings of over 500 people statewide,” he commented.
Simon said an example of this will take place today with the cancellation of the annual Billy Martin’s Cole All Star Circus, which draws a large audience to the school gymnasium.
“We usually get almost 1,000 people, and they’re from all around,” he said. “They’re really tightly crammed in the gym … we will evaluate all large group gatherings from this point further.”
Simon said classes will continue to be held, albeit without assemblies, and the cleaning staff are stepping up their efforts with guidance from the state health department and the national Centers for Disease Control.
“At this point, we’re just using an abundance of caution in trying to get ahead of this,” he remarked.
A statement issued by Salamanca Superintendent Robert J. Breidenstein included similar sentiments.
“Following a series of conversations with health department officials, neighboring districts and to respond to the emerging COVID-19 health emergency, the district will immediately and for the foreseeable future curtail large gatherings,” the statement said. “Mitigating the spread of the virus through proactive social distancing strategies will keep us all safer and see us through this crisis.”
Breidenstein said a complete list of the impacted activities will be posted on the district’s website and its Facebook page.
