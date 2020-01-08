ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address Wednesday was “long, but shorts on facts,” according to Assemblyman Joseph Giglio.
“My take-away was that he talks about spending a lot of money and does not say where the money will come from,” said Giglio, R-Gowanda.
Cuomo spoke briefly about the state’s $6.1 billion deficit, but offered no solutions on how to plug the hole in the budget going forward, Giglio said. Two-thirds of the deficit is Medicaid-based.
Since most of the deficit is in the Medicaid program, which the state picked up a greater percentage from the counties, Giglio speculated the state “might be looking at the counties for more money” to bail out the program.
“I wanted to hear more about his plans,” Giglio said. “My big questions involve the deficit and bail reform.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Bemus Point, said he found a couple of the governor’s themes interesting: Improving local waterways and workforce development. He also applauded Cuomo’s call for a state tax cut.
Borrello said the governor “ignored the elephant in the room — the $6.1 billion budget deficit.” There were two “glaring omissions,” he said. “He never discussed the deficit or bail reform.”
Borrello said, “If you closed your eyes, it sounded a lot like a campaign speech for president. There was a lot of style, but no substance.”
The governor didn’t say how he would help agriculture or reduce the tax burden for Upstate counties.
Borrello echoed Giglio’s concern over how the governor would make up the Medicaid deficit.
“I hope he’s not looking to further increase the burden on county government by heaping more of the cost of Medicaid on local government.”
Meanwhile, surrounded by his family and members of the Senate Republican Conference, Borrello took the oath of office Wednesday as the representative of the 57th Senate District.
The ceremony took place in the Senate Chamber just prior to the official start of the 2020 legislative session.
“I remain deeply grateful and humbled at the opportunity I’ve been given to represent the good people of the 57th District,” Borrello, R-Bemus Point, said.
“As the 2020 legislative session begins, my constituents can be assured that I will be the strong advocate they need and deserve in state government. I am excited about beginning this crucial work and tackling both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”