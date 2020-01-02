OLEAN — With a new year and new decade at hand, many of us may want to set resolutions to better our lives and live by in the upcoming 12 months.
Earlier this week, the Olean Times Herald asked several area residents at the Olean Center Mall what their New Year’s resolutions are and why. Here are their comments:
• Brian and Jen Sisson, Olean — “Our family — my son, my husband and I — all started losing weight last year and we go to the (YMCA) together as a family,” Jen Sisson said, noting they took a hiatus from their exercise regimen last summer. “So we’re planning on starting (the exercising) up again. That’s our family’s resolution to continue (exercising) for health reasons.”
Brian Sisson noted his resolution is also to “have more patience with people and try to be a better person.”
• Judy Peck, Wellsville — Peck said her resolution is to “stress less” in the new year. “The older I get, the less I’m stressing, I mellow out. Back in my 40s, everything was so serious; I don’t do that anymore.”
• Danielle Jones, Olean — “I want to be a better person than I was yesterday. My resolution is to not have any empty promises. I want to just wake up that day and know what I can do differently. I just want to do better choices in general.”
• Ann Ried, Olean — “I am going to be happy … and so far, so good. I failed at all my other resolutions in the past.”
• Kathy Lamberson, Great Valley — “I want to do what my body needs me to do as it comes along. I don’t wait for any resolution. I try to be determined, use self-help and be proactive all year round. So then I don’t get bombarded with the resolution I can’t stand. That way I don’t have to feel like a failure because I didn’t stay on it.”
• Linda Wilson, Bradford, Pa. — “I want to get up every morning and thank God I can get up and move around. And I want to enjoy every single day of my life as much as I can. I also want to be more thankful and more positive, and think more of others and less of myself.”
• Dylan Rau, Olean area — “I quit smoking, and now I want to quit vaping next. I also want to start working out more and try to be healthy.”