It’s that time of year again when scary fun tops the list of how to spend your free time.
If getting spooked is high on your priority list this October, don’t miss out on the thrills and chills of the region’s best-haunted places and frightful activities before the witching hour rolls around.
Nightmare Hayrides Looking for a truly scary adventure? Check out Nightmare Hayrides on Sommerville Street and face your fears by taking a 25-minute tractor-drawn hayride that will lead you down a creepy haunted path with live scary creatures.
Visit the Gothic Chamber and head through a haunted wooden maze that will twist and turn over one acre of land and end up in the haunted barn which features a vortex tunnel.
Nightmare Hayrides is located at 6319 Sommerville Valley Road and is open weekends only from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Nov. 3. For more information, visit nightmarehayride.com.
The Wildwood SanitariumThe Wildwood Sanitarium in Salamanca was officially opened in 1906 as a Sanitarium and Bath House. It was a holistic healing center and the only one of its kind in the area at the time it opened.
Dr. Henderson and Dr. Perry specialized in Osteopathy Therapy and also welcomed in patients seeking a cure for alcoholism, drug addiction, and all conditions except infectious and contagious diseases. Each patient was given individual attention and offered a bath house in the basement.
Later, it became a Tuberculosis Clinic in 1923, then owned by several different families and later opened as apartments.
Over the years it has been known to have paranormal activity including shadow figures, orbs, Electronic Voice Phenomenon and people have reported being touched or pushed.
The Wildwood Sanitarium will be hosting a ghost hunt on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Your all inclusive experience will include a tour of the grounds and inside the historic building. Psychic mediums Laurie and Brooke will give history and stories from the location, as well as use of some their ghost hunting equipment to see if they can connect with the other side.
If you have your own ghost hunting equipment we highly recommend that you bring it. Please bring a flashlight and wear appropriate clothing for ghost hunting.
Get your exclusive limited tickets for only $40. Wildwood Sanitarium is located at 71 Prospect Ave. in Salamanca. For more information, visit wildwoodsanitarium.com.
Haunted Hinsdale HouseThe haunted house in Hinsdale is perhaps the most famous haunted house in the area and has all the elements of a good ghost story: a mysterious history, strange sightings, unexplainable events and even an exorcism.
The Hinsdale House Restoration Project will present a ghost tour on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The evening includes a tour of the grounds along with the historic building. You will get history and stories from your guide Amy Perry Lane, as well as use of some ghost hunting equipment to see if we can connect with the other side. If you have your own ghost hunting equipment we highly recommend that you bring it.
Get your exclusive limited tickets for only $40. The haunted Hinsdale House is located at 3830 McMahon Road in Hinsdale. For more information, call 578-4586 or visit hauntedhinsdalehouse.com.