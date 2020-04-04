During these trying times of pandemic confinement, religious faithful have stayed connected to their congregation in any manner available. With the upcoming Palm Sunday and Easter services, those connections have become even more crucial.
The Times Herald reached out to clergy at a few local churches to find out how they’re maintaining ties with their congregants until they can all gather under the same roof again.
At St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on South Barry Street in Olean, Rev. Kim Rossi said she has stayed in constant contact with her congregation through an e-newsletter posted everyday, as well as through phone calls.
“I have a program I started two years ago for St. Stephen’s and now I’m using it for Bethany Lutheran” as well, Rossi said. “St. Stephen’s and Bethany Lutheran started a covenant relationship, so now I do both churches.”
The e-newsletters, written and uploaded every morning by Rossi, not only share a prayer list, but contain cheerful stories, daily reflections, news on congregation members at both churches, pictures and a closing prayer. She also sends out the Sunday sermon via the e-newsletter.
“Anyone can email me with questions and concerns,” she said. “In the afternoon, I call people to see how they’re doing … people will tell me about staying in contact with their children and grandchildren through Facetime. Some people have said to me, ‘I have greater contact with my children and grandchildren then when I was busy out doing things.’”
She said parishioners can also view church services online at the Episcopal Dioceses of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania as well as on the Lutheran Church Facebook live site, YouTube and Zoom platforms.
At the First Presbyterian Church on Laurens Street in Olean, Rev. Bruce Levine said plans will include livestreaming his services on Palm Sunday and the Easter celebration.
“We just livestreamed the past two weeks,” Levine said. “It’s working out very well. Before that we videoed the sermon and put it on Facebook and YouTube, but now we’re livestreaming the whole service on Facebook and we’re also videoing it and putting (an abbreviated service) on YouTube.”
Levine said First Presbyterian will also provide a new virtual communion for the congregation on Palm Sunday and Easter.
“It’s kind of new for our church, we’re livestreaming communion,” he continued. “Our national church and local church has approved it. People will be doing at home what they would have ordinarily done at church.”
At Olean First Baptist Church on South Union Street in Olean, Rev. Jason Hladik said he and his staff have been reaching out to the congregation through phone calls and Facebook.
“We have Sunday worship and two online Bible studies on Facebook and YouTube with links from our website oleanfirstbaptist.com,” he said.
“We also broadcast a Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. … on 96.7. Sometimes it does switch to 98.7 if there’s an issue with the tower.”
Hladik said that during the upcoming Holy Week, the church will have special Facebook services on Thursday and Friday and will have a drive-in, parking lot worship service at 9:30 a.m. Easter morning.
At St. Bonaventure Parish on East Main Street in Allegany, Rev. James Vacco said he just finished updating the parish website for Palm Sunday. The website can be accessed at http://stbonas.weconnect.com where Vacco’s recent message is posted. The website also has a page titled “Coronavirus Support Page,” where parishioners will see the service designed by Vacco that can be done at home.
“I’m using all kinds of methods — US mail for those who do not have email, email and placing services on YouTube and Facebook,” he said. “I hope to have services on all the sites just mentioned for Holy Thursday and Good Friday. I already have Easter Sunday completed as far as a service to post, but haven’t made the video yet for Facebook and YouTube.”
Part of Vacco’s Easter message will read: “And especially at this time of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it shakes our dismay over this present condition with the brilliant message: ‘Dum vita est, spes est,’ or ‘while there is life, there is hope.’
Holy Week Masses in the St. Bonaventure University Chapel will be livestreamed on the University Ministries YouTube page.
The Palm Sunday Mass is 11 a.m. Sunday, Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper is 7 p.m. April 9, the Good Friday Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion is at 3 p.m. April 10 and Easter Sunday Mass is at 11 a.m. April 12.
Father Russel Murray, in a message to th SBU community, said the goal is to continue to broadcast Mass from the University Chapel every Sunday through May 17, each at 11 a.m. Masses will remain available online to view for those who can’t watch live.
“We may be separated by time and space, but Christian faith teaches that, no matter how far we may seem to be from one another, in Christ we are closer to one another than we could ever imagine,” Murray wrote. “This truth is truer than ever right now.”
The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean is also livestreaming its Masses: 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. on Sundays.
In Salamanca, Rev. Michael Lonto of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, said those who wish to participate are asked to gather in the church parking lot at 11 a.m. where traditional Palm fronds will be distributed at a safe distance.
Lonto, who said he is on the phone a great deal with church members for counseling and emergencies, continues to pray for us and for the world.
“St. Mary’s will survive,” he said. “We will continue to rely on God The Father, God the Son and God The Holy Spirit.”
(Amanda Grabowski of The Salamanca Press contributed to this report.)