OLEAN — Will it be market rate or income-restricted housing for the upper floors of the former Manufacturers Hanover building?
A third plan for the upper floors of the structure is under consideration, City of Olean Urban Renewal Agency officials learned Wednesday.
Keri Stephens, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development, reported to the URA board that a meeting with the city’s CEO Alliance last month may have changed the plans for the upper floors from income-restricted housing to a more upscale development.
As originally presented, the Manny Hanny project was to include a mix of housing types, including a boutique hotel, income-restricted apartment rentals and market-rate rentals on the upper floors. However, to qualify for Housing and Community Renewal aid to get the project off the ground, developer Savarino Companies of Buffalo later amended the plans to include only income-restricted housing.
Members of the city’s CEO Alliance met with Savarino in October to express concerns over the change to income-restricted housing, noting concerns over need for market-rate housing downtown for professionals.
“He heard them,” Stephens said, and she expects the company to come back with changes to the project to include market-rate housing again.
However, Stephens said Savarino would likely give up some potential assistance from the state Office of Housing and Community Renewal.
“(Savarino is) now trying to figure out a different funding stack,” Stephens said, noting that the demand appears to be present for market rate housing.
A URA-funded update to the city’s Market Rate Upper Story Housing Demand Analysis, accepted on Wednesday, indicated that between 130 and 160 new jobs are expected at area businesses in the next 12 months, with 65 to 80 of those employees moving to the area. Of all the jobs to be created, 69% are in management.
Demand for apartments for those employees is likely to include 17 to 20 one-bedroom apartments at $1,000 to $1,300 a month; 33 to 38 two-bedroom apartments at $1,300 to $1,600 a month; and three to six three-bedroom apartments at $1,700 to $2,250 a month.
THE URA IS ALSO moving forward with plans to restore the front facade and replace the roof before transferring the building to Savarino.
The $700,000 project is to be funded through two grants — a $200,000 grant from Empire State Development and a $500,000 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
“We’ve been working with Parks to get an executed contract since February 2018,” Stephens said, glad to be moving ahead.
The board approved URA Chairman Charles Corcoran to sign a preservation covenant, required to access the funding.
“It says essentially that you can’t make any changes to the property without input of Parks,” said URA attorney Jack Hart.
Stephens said she is working with several financial firms to receive a $700,000 bond anticipation note — a short-term loan that would cover the work and be repaid with the grant funds.
Also necessary before moving ahead is a masonry review of the facade of the building, she said, with a Buffalo firm coordinating with Savarino Companies for the review. Once the review is done, new bid specifications can be written.
“We should have the updated bid documents by the first of the year,” she said, hoping to go out to bid in the winter for a spring start.
Officials have been discussing replacing the roof for years, but higher-than-expected bids in 2016 led to the URA to seek more aid before starting.