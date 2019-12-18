As Congress prepared for a daylong impeachment debate Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning predicts the party line vote at which Democrats would prevail, followed by a quick trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Asked about comments regarding FBI officials in the angry six-page letter President Donald Trump sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, Reed said, “I’m not going to go through it line by line. I’ll let the letter speak for itself.”
Reed said, “The bottom line is that the president is frustrated,” adding that “the impeachment circus has taken over D.C.”
The Corning Republican said he is looking for “a rather quick (impeachment) process in the Senate. They feel they can handle this in short order.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., denied a request Tuesday from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York to allow the minority party to call witnesses.
The two articles of impeachment by the House state the president misused his office to pressure a foreign leader to help influence the 2020 election and of refusing to comply with requests for documents and testimony of White House officials and former officials.
Reed maintained in Wednesday’s weekly press call that the president’s conversation with the Ukrainian president dealt mainly with corruption.
“People know what the call was about,” Reed told reporters. “Does it cross the initial hurdle of an impeachable offense? I see no smoking gun evidence that a high crime was committed here.”
Reed said, “Let the people determine who will be the next president.”
Regarding the president's letter to Pelosi, calling FBI leaders “totally incompetent and corrupt,” Reed said, “The vast majority (of the FBI), if not 99%, are honorable men and women doing the job they were asked to do.”
Echoing Trump, Reed added: “There are some bad apples, a very, very small portion of the FBI.” Overall, he said, “The FBI is an honorable organization and has done great work to protect America on a day to day basis.”
As an example of bad apples, Reed cited the two FBI agents, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, who were involved in investigations involving the Trump campaign and texted unflattering remarks about Trump during the 2016 campaign.
Reed confirmed demonstrations supporting impeachment outside his district offices in Corning and Jamestown on Tuesday, when some 600 demonstrations were held in support of Congress impeaching the president.
He said he was glad to live in the U.S., “where we have the ability to express our opinion.”
In opening remarks during the press call, Reed highlighted efforts of the Diabetes Caucus, of which he is co-chairman, proposing legislation to encourage manufacturers to roll back the cost of insulin to 2006 levels.
A vial of insulin now costs about $300, as compared to $68 in 2006, Reed said. The price increase has some diabetics trying to stretch their insulin, or in some cases, going without.
Reed’s son is a diabetic requiring daily insulin shots.
Reed said the Insulin Price Reduction Act would provide immediate relief to insulin patients by lowering the cost at the pharmacy.
It would be an optional program for insulin manufacturers, who would benefit by not having to go through protracted rebate negotiations with pharmacies.
“We are working on other things other than impeachment,” Reed said. “Impeachment does not impact their (people’s) lives on a day to day basis” like “paying hundreds of dollars at the pharmacy.”