ANGELICA — Angelica Heritage Days is going to observe its own history this year.
Turning 50, members of the Angelica Booster Citizens are putting the finishing touches on the annual event, set to run from Friday through Sunday. The festival takes place in and around Park Circle, which is the center of Park Circle National Historic District.
“We’re excited — it looks like the weather will be in good shape,” said David Haggstrom of the Angelica Booster Citizens.
This year’s unofficial theme appears to be one of anniversaries — the town hall turns 200, the Angelica Lions Club is marking its 50th year and the Bump the Dump campaign is gearing up for its 30th anniversary.
“A lot of anniversary things have come together this year in Angelica — not just Heritage Days,” he said.
Over the years, the themes have focused on local history, as well as the role locals played on the national stage. Last year’s event focused on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Other recent themes include local abolitionist activities, women’s suffrage and local Civil War veterans.
The guided walking tours, a longtime favorite of Heritage Days visitors, will be offered around Park Circle at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday; and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $5, and provides a tour brochure with brief descriptions of the 17 properties on the circle. These include five church buildings, the Town Hall, which served as the original county courthouse, several private homes, and the Post Office. The public buildings will be open for viewing, with people on hand at some of them to answer questions.
“The walking tour is the heritage focus — we’ve done it off and on over the years,” Haggstrom said, noting it has been a few years since the last time the tours were held.
Returning this year will be several old favorite events. The street dance, set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday on West Main Street, will feature Off the Wagon, a classic rock band from Andover.
“The last time we did that was 2005, I think, for the town bicentennial,” Haggstrom said.
Another returning event this year will be the bed race, which will run at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on West Main Street.
“The bed race hasn’t happened in 25, 30 years,” he said. “You take an old steel bed frame and put it on wheels — bicycle wheels, for example. You have four or five people on a team, and one of them has to be in the bed. Everyone is dressed in night clothes of some sort, and then you race bed 1 and bed 2 down the street.”
A memorabilia exhibit and quilt show will also be held in the former Presbyterian Church.
“We haven’t done that in some time,” Haggstrom said. “We have some collectors bring in their Angelica stuff, and we asked select quilters.”
Another addition to the show is the work of Moses Ogden.
“He was a Civil War soldier, a wagon maker and a folk artist,” he said, with several original pieces to be displayed.
The Town Hall marks its 200th anniversary this year, and Heritage Days Press — which regularly prepares publications for the Heritage Days Festival — has printed a 16-page booklet on its history. The booklet includes photos, drawings, and other images to capture key moments in the origins, history, and preservation of this iconic structure. The cost is $12.
An organ concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church marks the beginning of the festival, while the bulk of activities are Saturday and Sunday.
“The church is in the process of rehabilitating their 130-year-old pipe organ, and it’s finally in a condition where it can be played,” Haggstrom said.
The Saturday activity will lead off at 10 a.m. with an automotive rescue demonstration by Angelica Fire & Rescue. And, on Sunday afternoon, visitors are invited to take part in the cornhole tournament, and the frozen T-shirt contest.
Along with the local history emphasis and the activities noted above, the Heritage Days festival will feature a full lineup of live music in the Park Circle bandstand; a large art-craft-antique market; croquet tournament on the unique “roque” court; memorabilia exhibit in the Grange building; Colonial Rooms museum open at Angelica Free Library; tour of old school building; wagon rides through the Historic District; theme basket auction and quilt raffle; and plenty of good food, including the Sunday chicken barbecue.
For more information, email angelicaboosters@gmail.com, call (585) 466-7930 or visit www.angelicaboosters.com.
(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)