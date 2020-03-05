CORNING — Amory Houghton Jr., who led Corning Glass Works for nearly 20 years and later served nine terms as a member of Congress, died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday at his home in Corning. He was 93.
Better known as "Amo," Houghton is the only former chief executive of a Fortune 500 Company ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
During his 18-year career in Washington, Houghton, a Republican, served on the Foreign Affairs, Budget and Ways and Means committees. A consensus builder, he used patient salesmanship to defuse partisan disagreements. He was uniquely popular among members of both parties for his self-deprecating sense of humor and work ethic.
His concern about the erosion of civility in government led him to organize numerous retreats for members from both sides of the aisle — and their families — so that they could get to know each other on a human level, beyond the inflexibility of what politics has become.
He was a co-founder and chairman of The Republican Main Street Partnership, an organization dedicated to supporting members of his party who spoke with a more moderate voice. Together with his strong friend and congressional classmate, the late John L. Lewis, he served as co-chairman of the Faith and Politics Institute.
Houghton was part of a small handful of Republicans who opposed the impeachment of President Bill and were in opposition to the authorization of force in Iraq. Those votes elicited considerable anger in some circles and support in others.
He was a passionate supporter of the United Nations and the principal force behind Nelson Mandela, a personal hero, being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 1998. When he retired from politics in 2004, Houghton's achievements were recognized by his many colleagues as well as the nation of France, who bestowed on him its highest civilian honor: La Legion D’Honneur in recognition of his efforts to improve relations between the two countries.
Houghton attended St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H., Harvard University and the Harvard Business School. He was a private first class in the U.S. Marine Corps during the final year of World War II.
He joined Corning in 1952 as a junior process engineer, became president in 1961 and chairman and chief executive officer in 1964. During his tenure, sales and income increased more than five-fold and employment grew to over 29,000 worldwide.
Passionately committed to research and development, he shepherded such innovations as Corning Ware, Corelle Dinnerware, automotive catalytic converters, specialized flat glass used now on smart phones and panels and optical fiber — which revolutionized the telecommunications industry and ushered in the creation of the Internet.
He was a member of the board of directors of BF Goodrich, Citibank, Genentech, IBM, Owens Corning, New York Telephone and The Procter and Gamble Company. He was a member of The Business Council and co-founded the Labor/Industry Coalition for International Trade.
He served as president of the Board of Trustees at St Paul’s School and The Episcopal Theological Seminary and was a two-time Overseer of Harvard University.
He served as a trustee of the Brookings Institute and the Corning Museum of Glass. He stepped down as CEO of Corning in 1983 and was elected to congress three years later.
