OLEAN — Professional and amateur sewers throughout the area have been sitting at their sewing machines, sometimes all night, to stitch together badly needed face masks.

The cotton masks, which are washable and dry-able, may serve as a makeshift substitute for the more-effective N95 masks, are in short supply locally and nationwide for first responders, hospital staff and the at-risk population as protection against the extremely contagious, potentially dangerous coronavirus.

At JOANN Fabrics on West State Street, manager Jenn Jameson said the store, which is now closed to walk-in traffic, saw a rush last week of customers who purchased cotton cloth to sew masks.

“Starting on Wednesday of last week, they have really come out full force” to buy face mask supplies, Jameson said. “The community is pulling together.”

She added, “We’re actually closed to the public now, but there’s a buy online, pick up at the store (option). … We shop for customers and then we come to the door and give it to them.”

Jameson said the store is temporarily out of elastic straps used to attach the masks, but said there are other materials that can be used as ties for the masks. Future kits from the company may use those designs, but corporate officials are working with the medical community to make sure such designs will not be rejected.

“We, as a company, have been making up kits to give to customers who can take them home to make face masks,” Jameson said. “We’re basically donating all of the supplies (for kits). They can take them home and can either donate the masks to us or donate where they choose.”

She noted staff at the store had made up the kits in assembly-line fashion.

“Three of us were in an assembly line and we spent three hours making kits,” she said.

While there isn’t an actual pattern for the masks, instructions to make masks with ties can be found online.

Jameson said the store has masks that were donated to the business by the community that will be initially provided to first responders. She said her father and son have been in the first responders’ profession, therefore that group is “near and dear” to her heart.

“I would like to give back to them, as well,” she added.

Jameson said those who sew masks may donate them to the business for distribution.

Coni Coletti of Olean is an amateur sewer in the community with a photography business and said she saw the prototypes for creating the masks online. She believes the masks should be relatively simple for people to make in this grassroots effort.

“I looked online (for the instructions) and that led me to JOANN’s,” Coletti commented. “It sounds like people all over the country are doing this … if people do this, it will add up.”

Coletti said she plans to make more masks this week, and expects to use a variety of designed and plain materials for the items.

“My son lives in Vegas and all the casinos have closed down, so I plan to send him a care package (with baked foods) and a mask,” she remarked.

Coletti said the locally sewn masks should also be welcomed by a number of other people in the community, including senior citizens and grocery clerks who work with the public.

Ross Porter, former mayor of Smethport, Pa., said his niece, Nicole, is a physician in New York City and expressed the need for masks to his wife, Jovanna. He said his wife posted YouTube video with instructions for making the items.

Porter said his wife decided to make the masks to send to New York City because of its large amount of coronavirus cases and scarce medical supplies for healthcare workers.

“Nicole reached out to us and (said) they’re out of supplies,” he recalled. “These are the masks to wear when you’re not necessarily in direct contact with the patients, but walking down the hall.”

Porter explained why his wife wanted to jump at the forefront and help.

“Jovanna just needed to do something because she was so flipped out and needed to find some focus,” he concluded.

For more information on local mask-making activities, contact JOANN Fabrics at 372-8990.

The Centers for Disease Control warns that homemade masks are not ideal and are not considered personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, but they may be used as a last resort.

(City Editor Bob Clark contributed to this report.)

