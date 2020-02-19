The CEO of the Allegheny Highlands Council of the Boy Scouts of America says the council “is separate and distinct from the national organization” and that Scouting activities continue with no change.
Nate Thornton, Scout Executive and CEO of the council, commented Wednesday to address the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy filing.
The Chapter 11 filing is expected to allow the national organization to continue operating as it reorganizes its finances and creates a trust to pay potential victims allegedly abused by Scout leaders.
“The Allegheny Highlands Council has not filed for bankruptcy,” he said in a statement. “Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience.”
Thornton further stated that the “national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing.”
The Allegheny Highlands Council encompasses Boy Scout troops in the Twin Tiers of New York state and Pennsylvania.
“The (council) — which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area — is separate and distinct from the national organization,” Thornton explained. “Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council.”
Tony Evans of Portville, immediate past president of the Allegheny Highlands Council board, also commented on the issue.
“In short, we expect no changes to the local Scouting experience in our area,” Evans said.
For example, a winter camp at the Elk Lick Scout Reserve in Farmers Valley in McKean County, will be held in the upcoming days.
“The Portville group is planning to go to Elk Lick this weekend,” Evans said. “It’s a winter camp weekend where they can work on some winter skills and do some advancement in terms of merit badges that you can’t get in the summertime. Kudos to the kids and even more than that, kudos to the brave adult volunteers who are going with them and are giving up their time to make sure the kids are well taken care of in a proper way.”
Along those lines, it was noted in Thornton’s statement that Scouting is safer now than ever before.
“Over many years, we’ve developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization,” he said. “I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep kids safe.”
Thornton acknowledged that local Scout troops have not gone unscathed by the issue of abuse in the past.
In 2005, James Molyneaux, a 62-year-old retired Portville teacher, was convicted of sexual abuse of five boys in the Boy Scout troop he once led. He was later sentenced to 12 1/2 to 50 years in state prison.
Thornton said the organization and its stance on protecting Boy Scouts has been evolving and ongoing year after year.
“There are different barriers to protect our kids that are involved,” he explained. “We have a pretty extensive training course now, not only for adults to be aware but also for our youth to be aware of protecting themselves and identifying situations that could be not right.”
On another note, Thornton stressed that funds donated to Allegheny Highlands Council will remain with the local organization.
“We want to make sure we’re getting the word out there, especially for our fundraisers, donors and community partners, that all funding that we secure stays locally to help support our local Scouts,” he said.
With its finances and reputation damaged by scandal, the Scouts resorted to bankruptcy in hopes of pulling through the crisis by setting up a victims’ compensation fund for thousands of men who were molested as boys by Scout leaders over the decades.
The Associated Press reports the fund could top $1 billion, but to raise the money, the national organization could be forced to sell some of its real estate holdings, which include its headquarters in Irving, Texas, and a huge campground in New Mexico.
The bankruptcy case began Wednesday with a court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, where attorneys for victims made clear they will also go after campsites and other properties owned by the Boy Scouts’ 261 local councils, and will also demand access to internal files containing abusers’ names.