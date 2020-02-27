WHITESVILLE — Tammy Emery, superintendent of the Whitesville Central School, announced honor rolls for the second marking period.
Students named to the High Honors have maintained an average of 95.0% or above while those named to Honors have averaged 90%-94.99% and those named to Merit Roll have averaged 85%-89.99%.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
12th Grade — Katelyn Barney, Naomi Buchholz, Chloe Norton, Sydney Tubbs
11th Grade — Paige Chase, Caleb Cutler, Jessica Erdmann, Scott Garis III, Jonathan Lewis, Katelyn Pensyl
9th Grade — Kennedy Bledsoe, Gabriella Hall, Vanessa Hall, Aislinn Hamilton
8th Grade — Holden Matteson
7th Grade — Olivia Buchholz, Katrina Lewis, Graci Lewis-Ellison
HONOR ROLL
12th Grade — Karrie Button, Mackinze Delill
11th Grade — Colby Gaines, Ian Middaugh
10th Grade — Rachel Jackson, Zoey Lee, Gretta Tubbs
9th Grade — Brynn Scholl
8th Grade — Grace Fry, Alexys Palmatier, Hannah Ritter
7th Grade — Eli Barney, Holden Elliott, Mia Kio, Jack Lee, Quinn Schultz
6th Grade — Morrigan Hixson, Kenton Shultz, Olivia Waters
MERIT ROLL
12th Grade — Nicholas Billings, Dominic Reisman
11th Grade — Hunter Bells, Serina Button, Christopher Gullett, Brendal Jackson, Jesse Pensyl, Chelsie Reisman
10th Grade — Dylan Acor, Serena Ainsworth, Jordan Buchholz, Troy Cogar, Carter Coppini, Lucas Erdmann, Spencer Mattison, Skylar Totten, Randa Waite, Justin Waters
9th Grade — Gavin Cutler, Kalin Elliott, Christopher Estep, Kaylee Hunt
8th Grade — Debra Gullett, Wyatt Hamilton, Nolen Smith
7th Grade — Gage Hall, Bella Pepiciello, Oliver Smith
6th Grade — Skyler Orpet, Matthew Ritter