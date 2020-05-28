ALFRED — Rebecca Stevens of Wellsville is one of two Alfred State College students to join 100 in the State University of New York system to receive Chancellor’s Undergraduate Scholarships and Graduate Fellowships.
Priyanka Karki of Woodside is the other recipient at Alfred State.
The awards recognize SUNY students who are graduating this academic year with a SUNY associate or bachelor’s degree and are continuing their education at one of SUNY’s 64 campuses for either a bachelor’s completion degree or graduate degree, respectively. Eligible students must also have maintained a GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Stevens is a culinary arts: baking, production and management graduate.
The Chancellor’s Undergraduate Scholarships and Graduate Fellowships are made as grants of up to $5,000 to the students, and may be used to defray cost of room, board, books, technology, childcare and other eligible costs of attendance.
The scholarships are by nomination only and are open to all students.