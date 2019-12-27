ALFRED — Jessica Middaugh has been appointed chief of public safety at Alfred University, effective Jan. 6. She has been serving as interim chief since Sept. 4.
Middaugh has been on the staff of the AU Office of Public Safety since 2015, when she was appointed as a full-time officer. As chief, she will oversee a staff of three full-time officers and eight part-time officers, as well as 12 student public safety officers and one office staff member.
“(Middaugh) is dedicated and has the drive to keep the office moving in a positive direction,” said Del Rey Honeycutt, interim dean of students at Alfred. “In addition, she has a great skill set, as well as the knowledge and care to thrive on a college campus. I truly look forward to working with her in this capacity and supporting her as she embarks on this new journey.”
Middaugh, a native of Wellsville, said she looks forward to moving AU’s public safety department forward and expanding its abilities to better serve the campus and community.
“We have a lot of new plans and trainings in place that are going to grow our department and also allow students and faculty to better interact with us,” she said.
Middaugh’s career in law enforcement began in 2012, as an officer and dispatcher with the Wellsville Village Police Department. In 2015, she was appointed a public safety officer at Alfred and, a year later, was hired as a part-time officer with the Andover Village Police Department.
She served as a corrections officer with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office from 2016-18.
She continues to serve part-time basis with the Wellsville and Andover police departments and as an animal cruelty investigator with the Allegany County SPCA.
Middaugh graduated from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy in 2012 and earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Jamestown Community College in 2018.