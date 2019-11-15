BELMONT — A Wellsville man will spend 12 years in state prison for raping a girl younger than 13, according to the office of Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep.
Jeffrey Howell Jr., 27, was also sentenced Thursday in Allegany County Court to 20 years of post-release supervision and handed an order of protection issued until June 2024. Howell was ordered to pay a $325 surcharge, a $1,000 sex offender surcharge and a $50 DNA fee.
The charges against Howell initially included first-degree rape, predatory sexual assault against a child under 13, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act.
The charged stemmed from incidents in June and September 2018 in the town and village of Wellsville.
Judge Terrence Parker handed down the sentence, with Public Defender Barb Kelley representing Howell and Assistant District Attorney Mike Finn representing the prosecution.