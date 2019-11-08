WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Development Corp. is organizing its annual holiday auction for 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Wellsville Country Club.
All proceeds will be used for the beautification of Wellsville, including flower planters and holiday decorations on Main Street.
The public event will feature live and silent auction items and surprise gift certificates. Items to bid on include wine, scarves, purses, gadgets, jewelry, candles, sporting event tickets and artwork. Every attendee will receive a free WDC canvas tote upon check-in.
Tickets are $12 each and include appetizers and an auction paddle. Tickets are available online at wlsvdevelopmentcorp.ticketleap.com/holiday-auction-2019 and are available for purchase at the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Donations for auction items are being accepted. If you would like to donate, contact the WDC via email at wlsvdevelopmentcorp@gmail.com.