BOLIVAR — Excess water from recent rain and snowmelt reportedly led to a discharge of partially treated water from the Bolivar wastewater treatment plant Tuesday.
According to a NY-ALERT report issued Tuesday afternoon, the discharge of an estimated 100,000 gallons of untreated water began at approximately 8 a.m. due to recent weather conditions, affecting Little Genesee Creek.
While officials are monitoring and controlling the flow, the discharge will reportedly continue while runoff and snowmelt levels remain high.
No further information was available Tuesday night.