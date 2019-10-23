BUFFALO — Unshackle Upstate, through its political action committee, UPAC, endorsed Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello in the 57th Senate District race.
“We need leaders in Albany who understand the concerns of Upstate businesses and taxpayers and are willing to fight on their behalf,” said Michael Kracker, executive director at Unshackle Upstate. “As a business owner and a county executive, George has the record and experience needed to provide a strong voice for Western New York and the Southern Tier in our state capital.”
Borrello is seeking the seat held by former Sen. Catharine Young, who stepped down in March. He’s opposed by Democrat Austin Morgan of Freedom, a recent Cornell University graduate.
“Upstate New York and the 57th district are full of wonderful communities and people who deserve a state government that helps — not hinders — their growth and potential,” Borrello said.