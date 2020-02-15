WELLSVILLE — Allegany County United Way has received a donation of $5,729.10, all contributions made by employees and owners of Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba, as well as Park Plaza Liquor in Wellsville and Cuba Liquors.
Mandi Joyce-Phelps, director of ACUW, recently accepted a check in the amount from Phil Williams, Wellsville Giant Food Mart store manager, and Jesse McKee, assistant store manager.
Joyce-Phelps said Giant Food Mart has historically been a strong supporter of the United Way, regularly having 100% employee participation in their annual fundraising campaign.
“We are very fortunate to have such a wonderful hometown grocery store in our county,” she said, “one that continues year after year to show both their commitment to our community and their dedication to making it a better place.”
The contribution will be used to support local health and human service agencies, and will impact the lives of many Allegany County families, she added.