BOLIVAR — Few details were immediatly available after a two-vehicle collision was reported Monday on Route 417 in the town of Bolivar.
Emergency scanner reports at about 6:50 p.m. indicated that a head-on collision between two vehicles had occurred on Route 417 near Phillips Hill Road, resulting in multiple injuries.
While Mercy Flight was on standby, scanner reports indicated the two ambulances had each transported “pediatric patients” to Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville at approximately 7:27 p.m.
Firefighters and EMTs from Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department responded with at least one truck, and its ambulance was joined by one from Richburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Officials had no details as of press time. Dispatchers for the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said no one was available for comment, and a call to the Bolivar department was unanswered.
Both lanes of Route 417 were reportedly shut down about 7:10 p.m., but one lane opened back up to traffic after about 10 minutes. Two tow trucks were requested at approximately 7:45 p.m.