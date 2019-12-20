WELLSVILLE — Two new physical therapists have joined the staff at Jones Memorial Hospital — both Chelsea Leahy and Kaitlyn Cooney have doctorate of physical therapy degrees.
Leahy is a graduate of Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with a special interest in orthopaedics, athletes and geriatrics. She is originally from Rochester and now lives in Rushford with her husband, John, who is a veterinarian at Lake Shore Vet Hospital in Rushford.
Olean-native Cooney is a graduate of Gannon University in Erie, Pa. She has a special interest in outpatient rehab but also has a strong background in acute care and inpatient rehab.