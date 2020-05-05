ALFRED — Two local students have been awarded scholarships for $1,990 from the Dresser-Rand Endowed Scholarship to attend Alfred State College.
Erin Mawn of Angelica is slated to graduate in 2020 from Fillmore Central School and has been accepted into the forensic science technology program.
Kaleigh Donavon of Allegany is slated to graduate in 2020 from Allegany-Limestone Central School and has been accepted into the nursing program.
The Dresser-Rand Endowed Scholarship is awarded to an academically talented incoming student who resides in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua or Steuben counties in New York state, or in McKean, Potter or Tioga counties in Pennsylvania.