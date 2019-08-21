ALFRED — The largest event at the Alfred Farmers Market, the Tomato Festival, is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Along with the usual market, this festival features salsa-making demonstrations and tomato-tasting contests in which participants can sample and vote on their favorite variety of tomato.
Free salsa dancing lessons from the newly opened Martelle Dance Academy in Wellsville will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Dave Mason will be the musical performer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Andrea Dodge from 1 to 3 pm.
There will be entertaining and hands-on educational activities, such as creating tomato stress balls to go with the theme of the festival. A handcrafted mug made by ceramic artist John Gill will be raffled off as a fundraiser for the market.
The recipe featured this week is gazpacho, which showcases local items like tomatoes from Stewart Family Farms, a small-scale dairy.
The Alfred Farmer’s Market is located at the Alfred village bandstand on the corner of Main Street and Saxon Drive. Markets are every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 27. For more information, visit AlfredFarmersMarket.com or like the Alfred Farmers Market on Facebook.