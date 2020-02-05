CUBA — The Sweetheart Craft Show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cuba Grange.

Crafts, artwork and jewelry will be on display for sale and there will be a bake sale. Rawson Valley Coffee will also be on sale.

