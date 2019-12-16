SWAIN — Skiers and snowboarders interested in the U.S. Ski Patrol can learn more about the program Jan. 4 or March 1 at Swain Ski and Snowboard Center.
Swain Ski Patrol is hosting open houses that include free one-day lift passes and lunch. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The patrol is seeking new members to keeps the area safe and, when needed, provide first aid and transport off the hill. Patrol members are trained in skiing and sled handling as well as professional level first-responder skills.
Classes begin in January for the ski and toboggan portion of the training for new candidates joining the patrol. Candidates who attend the first open house and apply for patrol membership may be eligible to begin training immediately.
Space is limited for the open house. Participants are asked to preregister by emailing membership@swainskipatrol.org or calling membership coordinator Steve Walker at (607) 382-3195.