The Olean area is in for unsettled weather going into the weekend but “nothing too crazy” is expected, says Bob Hamilton, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The patchy rain that the region is expected to see today will slowly turn into a mixture of rain and snow mix on Saturday with snow developing overnight into Sunday. Hamilton says the area could get 6 inches of snow in about 36 hours.
Temperatures will be in the mid-40s today and get down to about 35 tonight. The temperature Saturday will remain steady in the mid- to upper 30s throughout the day into overnight. Temperatures Sunday will hover in the low to mid 30s.
“There will be a gradual trend down after (today) through the weekend,” Hamilton says, “but we’re still ahead of where we should be now.”
That could end soon, as there is a chance of snow showers in the forecast into late next week, when there’s currently a chance we’ll see sun on Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the mid-20s to mid-30s through the next week.