HORNELL (TNS) — St. James Hospital is targeting mid-March 2020 to “go live” and be open for business at its new facility, hospital officials report.
With building construction at the Seneca Road Hornellsville site about 85 percent complete, attention is turning to the events that will mark the opening of St. James’ new $55 million home — a two-story, 87,300-square-feet, 15-inpatient-bed hospital.
Asked if they have a formal date for the opening in March, hospital officials said they will have a definitive date early in the new year. Certain departments in the hospital will begin moving their operations starting early in 2020.
Because of the magnitude of the project, hospital officials said a great deal of planning is going into public grand opening activities. They intend to have a public open house prior to going live, scheduled for the afternoon of March 6.
In early 2018, St. James became the sixth hospital to join UR Medicine’s network of inpatient hospitals, including Strong Memorial and Highland in Rochester, Jones Memorial in Wellsville, Noyes Memorial in Dansville and F. F. Thompson in Canandaigua.
Ground was broken for the new hospital in November 2017.