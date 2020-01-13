BELFAST — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County, in conjunction with the Southwestern New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team, will host the Southern Tier Crop Congress Jan. 22 at the Belfast Fire Hall.
The program, set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will include updates in field crop and forage production, as well as industry representatives about the newest products on the market.
Topics will include insect identification and control in corn and soybean production systems with Mike Stanyard, a field crops specialist; an update on field crop disease and management options of current diseases with Gary Bergstrom, a plant pathologist at Cornell University; keeping long-term hay fields productive with Dan Steward of Western New York Crop Management; and Palmer amaranth management options with Josh Putman, a field crops specialist.
DEC and CCA credits are available. Lunch and refreshments will be provided with registration. The fee is $20 per person for farms enrolled in CCE and pre-registered by Jan. 15.
Those not enrolled with pre-registration pay $25 per person, while late or walk-in registrations are $30. For more information or to pre-register, contact Lynn Bliven, (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or email lao3@cornell.edu.